Talking To My Kid About Disability

When Isla started nursery school, I stuck around for a while on her first day. She held my hand for a beat longer than usual, looked at me, and then went to play.
From my wheelchair in the corner, I watched her play and tried not to mess with her moment.
That day, she did things that made sense to people who were three. Playing alone together with other kids.
After a while, a boy not unkindly asks my daughter, ‘Why is your Mummy in a wheelchair?’
My heart squeezed.
This was the first time my kid had to answer that question on her own. Before this, our friends at baby groups, children and their parents, never really asked me about my wheels. They just made room for us in whatever annoying singing circle there was.
And instead of getting on the floor back then, Isla sat in my lap. I was perfectly content in my own seat, cuddling Isla and checking out other people’s new mother bald spots, because that’s kinda what the view was from where I sat.
No one cared about my wheels. The kids couldn’t ask questions and we were all in the same sleepless boat.
There was no such cushion on Isla’s first day at school.
One of the tears that had brightened my eyes escaped down my face, and I waited.
‘That’s just my Mummy,’ says my girl. She was three, and I made sense to her.
Honestly, she hadn’t asked me before this, but I told her a few times that’s just how it was. Some people are on wheels, some people can’t hear very well, some people can’t see all that well, some people have service dogs.
And some people don’t.
But the emphasis is that people are people.
Isla knows what I can do, and she knows that she runs down hills I can’t catch her.
She knows that I need help around the house, and before she leaves for school, asks me which of my PAs is going to be driving us home from the school gates.
I’ve talked about our routine before.
But when she’s watching TV, she asks me to lay down with her. When we buy her a toy and she’s more interested in the box, and then she falls into that box, she gets me to pull her out.
I do the silly voices when we read. So silly sometimes, that she asks for my ‘regular’ voice.
Isla knows that I need ramps, and that stairs are not my friends.
She gets almost as excited as I do when I can do a full turning-circle anywhere, and we can all sit together at the movies.
She doesn’t know the depth of my frustration sometimes.
How you can be the biggest advocate for equal access and human rights there ever was, but sometimes disability is hard, and CP hurts.
How that pain has morphed from the kid thrown out of Brownies because the trips were inaccessible, to the thirty-something with actually chronic back pain that I’ve only recently acknowledged.
Hi. I hurt. All the time. It’s managed. By me, and my sports massage person, and sometimes a good book and my friends Ben and Jerry.
Isla doesn’t see that. Because she’s four. She thinks I can do anything, until I say otherwise.
Isla doesn’t see when I rage that wheelchairs are compared to strollers, and what looked like level access in real estate photos, is actually house on a hill.
Isla didn’t see that I got stuck between a wall and a full box at a house viewing this weekend. That another potential renter put his hands on my chair and says ‘Shall I just grab and pull?’
She didn’t see any of that, but she might have heard me say ‘UM, NO.’
When I told my husband about that one later, he said that I should have grabbed and pulled somewhere on Mr Helpful.
So, there’s been a few days of interestingness around here.
Isla asked me today WHY I actually have people come in to ‘look after us’.
‘They don’t look after us, Mummy just needs help with stuff.’
‘Is it because I have too many Legos? Am I bad?’
And I might have cried like I cried on Saturday, because of that damn hill, or like last year when Isla told that kid, ‘That’s just my Mummy.’
‘No, you’re not bad. It’s just people need help sometimes. And that’s OK.’
She accepted that and went off to play. Again. That’s what four year-olds do.
I went in later and as we do, made a game of picking up her toys with my grabber.
‘Now, when you asked if you had too many Legos…let’s talk about that again, shall we?’
*
Not only is this an important message, you’ve written it in such a beautiful way:-)
Thank you. I appreciate that.
She is a little angel in so many ways, and I love how she has come to understand how different, yet not, her mummy is. <3
Happy birthday to your girl today, x
Thank you ❤️ ❤️ ❤️
Your daughter will grow up to be a very understanding young lady.
Read them all but this one really tugged at my heartstrings.
Glad to have you reading, Nancy!
two legos are too many 😉 I love your spirit. I have two friends each basically missing a hand due to birth defect. One refuses to talk about anything and glares if you offer help even if it was help you would offer anyone like just holding open a door. The other could be a spokesperson she is so bright and cheerful and actually leads a dance group and is an accomplished dance teacher 1.3 handed. Both cried when they were pregnant with girls and worried about ponytails. The inner strength is so hard, I am glad you find it most of the time.
Inner strength isn’t hard, lack of access is.
There’s loops for ponytails to make things easier. Tell your friends about my blog! 🙂
All the feels. I know it isn’t easy, but it seems to me you’re doing a pretty darn good job. Bless her sweet heart.
I’m glad you daughter had the right answer!
It can be equally hard for someone without wheels to know when to offer help. I’m the person who holds doors for everyone and asks people in wheelchairs if I can reach something on a high shelf when they’ve stared at it for a while. Sometimes they really appreciate it and sometimes they don’t.
For me, if someone holds a door open it means I have less room to go through it, so alone is better than help. And if I’m staring it something, it doesn’t mean I can’t reach it. I might just be thinking of what I had for lunch last Tuesday. I would say don’t help unless asked, but that’s me.
I always respond to kindness with kindness. Makes the world a better place!!! ❤️
To me. That’s kind of a famed if you do and deemed if you dont situation. Iam also disabled with m.s. for me if someone cares enough to hold a door open for me why in hell am I going to complain. In this day and age people are in such a rush that they dont stop and think that maybe I could use a little help. I’m not afraid to except it. I think its wonderful that people care enough to hold a door open. Why am I going to refuse there help if it makes my day a little easier Dam theres enough obstacles in my life, or even in the course of a day that get me a little frustrated. Someone holding a door open for me means I get through the doorway without smacking into the doorframes and scuffing up my knuckles again. God Bless them for giving a shit and lending a hand. Dont shun them. Thank them. And go about your day. It’s that simple. Swallow your pride for 30 seconds and move on.
Tom
I see your point, Tom. There’s a difference between being a human being and invading personal space, though. And if I have to ask someone to watch their feet because I don’t have enough room to get through the door, it gets awkward and long-winded for everyone. I am always polite. I swallow a lot of pride. These situations aren’t about pride, it’s logistics.
Indeed!
I agree.
I simply adore your posts. Your girl is a cracker and people are sometimes arses!
I think her response was fantastic to the question. The house hunting still isn’t going so well then?
“That’s just my mummy.” Love that so much. My son has to field the question of why he calls his stepdad “Paul” instead of “dad.” He had a similar response–“that’s just what I call him.” And when they ask “So is he your real dad?” Jack says, “Yes. He’s not my bio dad, but he’s a real dad.”
I think you’ve done a lovely job of just being yourself and not over-explaining. To kids, life just is. But it’s not always easy to find the words–for any of us.
What a lovely post, I sense your frustration and pain, but still you manage to keep everything simple and understandable for your daughter. She will be fine. I’ve been in a wheelchair since my youngest was five and just 3 years on he doesn’t really remember me walking. I always remember the first time I went to his classroom in my wheelchair and he announced to his friend, this is my Mum,she’s disabled. x
Isla thinks it strange when I do walk, because I’m usually driving, ha!
This was such a beautiful read, Lorna. Isla is a sensitive girl, and I think she is slowly understanding what you require. I can understand your helplessness at times a you’ve mentioned in the post.
Not helpless, more frustrated by lack of level access.
This was a wonderful post. Thank you for sharing it.
Thank you for reading it!
Bloody love this, and really admire the way you handle situations that arise like this… ‘That’s just my mummy…’ AWWWWWWW
She’s a legend.
Isla is a legend with her answers to questions. Your frustration is palpable but your honesty and love shines through 🙂 You rock star you!
Rumours of my star-status have been greatly exaggerated.
You wrote this in the most beautiful, heart-warming way. I just love your honesty & spirit! I adore your daughter’s responses “That’s just my mommy”. You two are rock stars:)
Thanks. The point is we are regular people.
Really beautiful. An important message, but you delivered it so poetically, I’d teared up by the end.
Children understand what is explained to them; people need to have more faith in their kids. I see so many hushing children when they ask those normal childish questions (“why is your Mummy in a wheelchair?”) and acting like… I don’t even know. Like maybe you didn’t know you were in a wheelchair and now you’re going to realize and feel bad about it all day?
Thanks, Chase. I would rather talk to people and connect than have other people explain what isn’t true.
I think I take for granted that I can just scoop up the Lego.. I get angry when they are no longer on the Lego mat,. But over the carpet.. grrr… Isla really is a credit to you, she’s great!
You are an inspiration to all of us, but especially that amazing tiny person!!! <3
I love you, but I’m not an inspiration for my regular life.
You are an inspiration for the way you choose to perceive it.
But that’s self-acceptance, not inspiration.
I struggle terribly with my own shortcomings. I feel hopeless. You show me that nothing is hopeless it is only a detail. That is inspiration.
Well, I accept that on a friend-level, I guess. But living a normal life as a disabled person doesn’t exemplify overcoming hopelessness, because disability does not equal hopelessness. Person to person, though, you’re awesome, keep going.
You da best. ❤️
You da best. I’m not bad. <3
A lovely post Lorna, and and can only guess at your frustration at one size fits all approach. An inspiring post and your daughter is growing up with a much wider perspective than most children and one that will be a blessing to those she meets as she gets older. You would think that with all our advances in science, space exploration and medical research, that chronic pain would be more of a priority.
I don’t need to be pain-free, it’s not my biggest issue. Builders need to make accessibility a priority.
Agree Lorna..
[…] Talking To My Kid About Disability | Gin & Lemonade — Read on ginlemonade.com/2019/02/19/talking-to-my-kid-about-disability/ […]
Bonsoir un texte beau émouvant c’est écrit avec sensibilité et pudeur
Merci beaucoup, Beatrice!
From Google Translate:
Good evening a touching beautiful text it is written with sensitivity and modesty
Beautiful window into your world. The Legos!
I work with people with disabilities and brain injury clients and this truly melts my heart.
Thanks for reading.
Hi Lorna!
This is a really great post. You know why? I have to ask my daughter about people’s questions to her about my living on a electronic wheelchair.
By the way I’m a tethraplegic since 1995.
Nice to meet you!
Hugs from Italy
Vicky
🙂
Very nicely written. But then kids have to face a lot of these questions, starting right from their play school. That is the way they learn a lot about life. I’m so happy reading this post today.
Best wishes from India 🙂
This is such an important post. Thank you for sharing yourself this way.
Wow what an amazing post! Your daughter seems so adorable.
Kids are so accepting and understanding – though painfully blunt at times. #DreamTeam
Sometimes us adults think we need to give detailed explanations when young children just need a simple answer. “That’s just my mummy” was perfect answer for to give her new classmate. Love that.
Another important post. You are batting 1000, girl.
What a beautifully written post with such a strong message throughout.
Thank you for sharing so honestly x
Explaining to kids about your conditions and why need more help/attention will only enhance the bond between you and the kid.
What a touching post. You have such a lovely way of explaining things to Isla in just the way that she needs. As she grows older, it will continue to feel like a natural thing for her, because you haven’t complicated the situation. This is you, this is what you need and life goes on.
I’m sorry someone thought it was acceptable to put their hands on your chair to “help” you. It’s one thing to ask if you need help, but it’s another to simply assume. I’m sure that happens far too often – I know I get it just using my walker. Thanks for always trying to educate others…even when it gets frustrating for you.
You write with heart and I am moved by your account. I re-call my young daughter saying that some people have a disability you can’t see Even when she had a disability herself and still deals with outcomes. You are doing an amazing job. Love & special thoughts to you.
Thank you for sharing this. When I was 5 we found out my mom had Multiple Sclerosis. She slowly lost a lot of function going from “normal” to using a cane, then a walker and then eventually a wheelchair full time. It was a slow progression but was my reality. She has never let it slow her down and she has the best attitude. My kids love riding on Nana’s scooter and they see it as cool instead of what she can’t do. I feel like having that experience has made me more compassionate and empathetic but also less fearful of what I don’t know. I think all kids should be exposed to someone in a wheelchair at a young age so it can become normal to them as well.
I so love the way you write, it is genuine, heartwarming and exact. Bloody perfect. I also love your daily anecdotes with you daughter, so cute and makes me chuckle. Great post.
I share more on my personal FB for far-flung family. But these days I ask her permission before I post us on the blog. She approves all my kid posts.
Awsome kid 👌
Such brutally honest posts. Writing straight from the heart yet so entertaining and interesting. You’re a great mother. Much love to your kid!
Thank you. I appreciate you and your words.